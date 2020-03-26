Capital World Investors Buys 303,014 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.78% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $815,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

