Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,180,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 5.98% of MGM Resorts International worth $1,037,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $12.95 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

