Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498,597 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.02% of Deere & Company worth $557,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $128.49 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

