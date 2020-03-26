Capital World Investors Has $1.11 Billion Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.14% of Square worth $1,113,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

