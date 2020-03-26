Capital World Investors Has $1.33 Billion Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 11.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,331,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $321.45 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.87. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

