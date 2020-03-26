Capital World Investors Has $553.33 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,167,938 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $553,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $4,772,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of DRI opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

