Capital World Investors Has $610.76 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital World Investors cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,187,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624,193 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 6.61% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $610,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

