Capital World Investors Has $815.31 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 744.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.84% of CVS Health worth $815,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after buying an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,368,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after buying an additional 681,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

CVS stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

