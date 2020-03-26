Capital World Investors Has $827.13 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.55% of General Mills worth $827,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

NYSE:GIS opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

