Capital World Investors Has $914.69 Million Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 12.25% of Mongodb worth $914,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $56,852,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $209,225.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,602,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,394 shares of company stock valued at $29,704,356. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

