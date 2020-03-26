Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.92% of Sun Communities worth $545,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NYSE:SUI opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

