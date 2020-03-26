Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 125.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 9.18% of Alteryx worth $597,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $147,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $626,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.22, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

