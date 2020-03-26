Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,888,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.90% of First Republic Bank worth $574,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

FRC opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

