Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,072,796 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.56% of Workday worth $591,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Workday stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

