Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,520,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,588 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.03% of Johnson Controls International worth $631,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

JCI stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

