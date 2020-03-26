Capital World Investors Sells 35,903,126 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,523,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,903,126 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.64% of Itau Unibanco worth $572,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

