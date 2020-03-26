Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 119,139 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3,731.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

NYSE KEY opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

