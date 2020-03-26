Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,368 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,036.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $844.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,005.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,112.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.29.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.