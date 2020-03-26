Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 21,405 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 62,955.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kirby were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Kirby by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kirby by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

