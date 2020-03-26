Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 26,805 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 234.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,938.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

