Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,068 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 197.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,354.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,637,000 after buying an additional 64,016 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.80.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $182.07 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.