Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 62,677 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $15,139,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

In other news, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,861.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

