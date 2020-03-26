Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 233,104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

