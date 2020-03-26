Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3,377.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

