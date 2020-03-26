Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 284.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $206,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ameren by 44.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after acquiring an additional 948,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 897,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

