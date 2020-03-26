Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Clorox by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

