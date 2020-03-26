Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,375.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $269.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.94. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

