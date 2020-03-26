Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 10,128 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 533.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

