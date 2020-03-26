Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 14,318 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 190.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

