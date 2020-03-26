Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 16,439 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 218.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

