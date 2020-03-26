Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 48,173 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of BSCK opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

