Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 565 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth about $229,000. grace capital grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. grace capital now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $375.00 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.44.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 92 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $787.75 per share, for a total transaction of $72,473.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,712 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

