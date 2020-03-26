Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 9,096 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 463.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,006,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

