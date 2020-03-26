Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. State Street Corp increased its position in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

