Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 185.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,589,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,785,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,931.73.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,365.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,670.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,904.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 70.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

