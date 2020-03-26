Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.42.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

