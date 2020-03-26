Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 22,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

