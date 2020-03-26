Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1,296.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.