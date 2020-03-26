Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 20,067.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

OSK opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

