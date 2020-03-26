Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

NYSE:PNR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

