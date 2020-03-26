Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.84 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2,348.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,625,000 after acquiring an additional 328,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

