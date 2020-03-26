Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

SHW stock opened at $451.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.