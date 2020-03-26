Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after buying an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after buying an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after buying an additional 245,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after buying an additional 117,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

