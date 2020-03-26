Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $539.25 on Thursday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of -106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.85.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

