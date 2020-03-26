Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000.

BOND stock opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.