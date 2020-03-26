Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 429.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,418,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

