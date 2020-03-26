Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 188.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

