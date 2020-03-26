Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3,962.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FMC were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 288,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after buying an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FMC by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,899 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FMC by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,149,000 after purchasing an additional 173,401 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

