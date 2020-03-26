Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $1.91 Million in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

