Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $2.07 Million in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of Forty Seven at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTSV shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

FTSV stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Forty Seven Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $95.12.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,960,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 196,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $18,650,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,905 shares of company stock valued at $20,669,092. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.